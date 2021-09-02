Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of ELD stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.89. The company had a trading volume of 256,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 107.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,269. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,405 shares of company stock worth $791,286.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.