Eight Capital Boosts Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$13.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 204.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDE. TD Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.44.

CVE SDE traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.66. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

