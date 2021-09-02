eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

EHTH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 348,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,086. eHealth has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eHealth by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

