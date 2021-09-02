eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.22.
EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
EHTH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 348,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,086. eHealth has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.