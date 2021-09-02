eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Shares of EGAN opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Get eGain alerts:

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.