Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 38,502 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $95,484.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PHX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.