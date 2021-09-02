Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EC opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.35.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

