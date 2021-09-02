Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
