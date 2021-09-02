Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 734,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,530,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,790 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 206,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

