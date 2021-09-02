Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $167.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,890. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average is $146.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

