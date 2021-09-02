Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,890. Eaton has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

