East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.32 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

