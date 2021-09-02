Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Steven L. Wentzel Sells 2,204 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EXP opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

