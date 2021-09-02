Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Steven L. Wentzel Sells 2,204 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE EXP opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
