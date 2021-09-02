Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. 4,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

