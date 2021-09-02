Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.