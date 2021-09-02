Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 7,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,356. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

