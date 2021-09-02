Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Duluth has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.