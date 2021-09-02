Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $141.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $703.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 187,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,977. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.