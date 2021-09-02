Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells $613,668.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.38.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

