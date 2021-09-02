DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

DSPG stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after buying an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after buying an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

