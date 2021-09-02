Drep [new] (DREP) Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $30.93 million and $3.37 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00816772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047554 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

