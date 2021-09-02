Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,126.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71), with a volume of 117186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 988.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 878.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

