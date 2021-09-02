DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director John S. Salter Sells 192,977 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director John S. Salter sold 192,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $11,594,058.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 11,638,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,319,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

