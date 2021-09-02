DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.