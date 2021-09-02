DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE DBL opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

