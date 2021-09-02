Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,633. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

