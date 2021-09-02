Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Domo by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

DOMO traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.59. 1,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78. Domo has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

