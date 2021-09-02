Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have lagged the industry year to date. In spite of a challenging environment, the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results. However, both the top and the bottom lines fell year over year, hurting investors. Even management’s commentary that it is updating fiscal 2021 view as a result of sturdy performance in the first half failed to lift the spirit. Management cautioned that the third quarter represent the most challenging comparison from a gross margin perspective. Also, there remains significant uncertainty related to the severity and duration of the ongoing pandemic. Nonetheless, better pricing, private label offering and effective inventory management should drive sales. The company’s operational capabilities coupled with real estate growth strategy position it well to gain market share.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

