Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.41.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.