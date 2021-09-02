Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

