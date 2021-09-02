Doliver Advisors LP Sells 39 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $943.82. 324,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

