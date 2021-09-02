Doliver Advisors LP Sells 236 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in VMware by 63.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.