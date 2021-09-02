Doliver Advisors LP Sells 11,924 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. 3,471,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,871. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

