Doliver Advisors LP Makes New $291,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

