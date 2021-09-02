Doliver Advisors LP Buys 52,029 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SH. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,400,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416,195 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 345,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,806. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

