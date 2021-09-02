Doliver Advisors LP Buys 1,250 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 94,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

