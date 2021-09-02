Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.18. 9,263,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

