Divi (DIVI) Hits Market Cap of $114.23 Million

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Divi has a market cap of $114.23 million and $281,212.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00086319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.74 or 0.00354388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00047329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003619 BTC.

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,480,534,818 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

