Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 22,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 3,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

