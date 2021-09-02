Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 26,560,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 79,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,121,402. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

