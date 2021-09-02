DinoSwap (DINO) Price Tops $0.79

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $17.94 million and $1.78 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00134212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00156920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.19 or 0.07589001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,661.73 or 0.99937359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00800429 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 70,382,594 coins and its circulating supply is 22,801,366 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

