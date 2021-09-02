DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 4.7%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 8.72 and last traded at 8.77. 517,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,035,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.20.
Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is 10.05.
About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
