Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

