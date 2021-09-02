Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,559 ($46.50) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,521.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,306.65. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £83.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired 237 shares of company stock valued at $852,670 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.