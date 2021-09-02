Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AIBRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

