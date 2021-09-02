DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $19,438.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00132219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00157059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.43 or 0.07552174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,954.78 or 0.99689344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00812059 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

