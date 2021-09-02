Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 255,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,039,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNN. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.