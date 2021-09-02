Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 255,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,039,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNN. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

