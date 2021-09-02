Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Demant A/S stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.