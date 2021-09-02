DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,768 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

