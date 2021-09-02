DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 49.0% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 6,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,757,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

