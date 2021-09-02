DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

