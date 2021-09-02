DEEPSPACE (DPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127,734.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $127,734.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00137125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.86 or 0.07587071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.96 or 0.99845294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01004093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,267,129 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.